The Outsider Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Que Viene El Coco

We have a new theory to chew on!

Given the way the mystery has shaken out during The Outsider Season 1, it's been obvious there is no way to explain what is happening without concluding that there is a supernatural force at play.

The Outsider Season 1 Episode 4 widened the scope of the mystery to give us more depth, as well as the sense that this force has been at work since long before the child killing on The Outsider Season 1 Episode 1.

I have to give props to Holly because she was surprisingly calm when she did the web search while relaxing in the bathtub. She held her composure well as a brand new theory emerged, a theory that could turn the entire case on its head.

Holly took center stage on "Que Viene El Coco," as she made it her mission to understand what happened to Terry during that fateful trip in March, as well as how the stories were starting to intertwine.

It was fascinating just how linked all of these people who had come into contact were, but we're still not privy to who passed the demon on to the woman Heath tried to romance in New York.

The key to cracking the case is to find out where it all started and why. At the prison, a woman offered a great analogy -- that the force is a grief eater who kills the child as the main course, before feasting on the family's grief as dessert.

Woman: You could have picked up a telephone.

Holly: My brain skips a step sometimes. Permalink: My brain skips a step sometimes.

Permalink: My brain skips a step sometimes.

That's a harrowing take on everything that's happening, but it makes the most sense out of any other theory. Now that Holly's lead focuses on something occult, she's going to have a tough time explaining it to Ralph -- or anyone else, for that matter.

Ralph is desperately trying to make sense of it. The guilt about his treatment of Terry is eating away at him, primarily because of the way Glory and the girls are being treated in the community.

Terry was never convicted of the crime, but because he's the first person arrested for it, everyone wants to believe he was the killer. This harkens back to fear, and it's obvious everyone in the community shudders to think that someone else still at large could have been responsible for the slaying.

People want someone to blame, and in Terry's case, his family is the scapegoat who will struggle to put down roots anywhere without animosity from somewhere.

Holly: You have a nice home.

Woman: It's called post-divorce piss-poor modern. Permalink: It's called post-divorce piss-poor modern.

Permalink: It's called post-divorce piss-poor modern.

Glory wanted a night out of the house, and what she got were threats against her children. That man yelling at her was small-minded and will look very stupid when the truth gets revealed.

The thing that might help Ralph understand Holly's theory as legit is that the child who took the van has come forward with more information.

Despite the hooded figure sounding like something from a child's nightmare, he's the recurring link in all of this.

That will probably force Ralph to take the drawing to Jessa for her to identify. It could make or break how he perceives the case.

It remains to be seen what is going on with Jack. He hasn't been right ever since his encounter in the barn with the apparition, and people are beginning to take notice.

Woman: I thought you were a man.

Holly: I can't see.

Woman: Well, that's why they call it pepper spray. Did you follow me from work?

Holly: I did. Please, can you help me?

Woman: What with?

Holly: My eyes.

Woman: Is English not your native tongue? I told you I am not talking to reporters.

Holly: I am not a reporter. I'm a private investigator, please, I think I'm going blind. Oh, my god.

Woman: Do you have any identification?

Holly: Right side, back pocket.

[Woman checks ID.]

Woman: Get your hands away from your face. Rubbing just makes it worse. Permalink: Get your hands away from your face. Rubbing just makes it worse.

Permalink: Get your hands away from your face. Rubbing just makes it worse.

Purchasing the camping equipment and lots of lamps only to dump them in the forest next to a dead deer is downright bizarre, but the being needs someone on the inside to steer the case away from them.

It's likely Jack will balk at the claims from Holly and Ralph, leading to some tense discussions, but hopefully, Jack will shed light on what the ultimate goal is here.

What we do know is that the bar owner was probably the person who followed Jack to the barn that night. Based off the CCTV footage, it seems evident Terry scratched the bar owner's hand.

We know this dark passenger is jumping from body to body through scratches, so the bar owner passing it on to Jack is the logical step ... unless we're going to have the rug pulled from under us.

Ralph: Yeah.

Holly: Good morning. Check your emails, I just sent you a few articles. There was a similar child killing -- two sisters. The suspect killed himself. His name was Heath Hoffsetter. Worked at the ICU center where Terry Maitland's father lives. In fact, the old man was one of his charges. Maybe that was why the police wanted to speak to him. You think?

Ralph: Could be.

Holly: I don't think I'm going to be getting back into that building after what happened yesterday, but there's more than one way to skin a cat.

Ralph: Where are you going with all this?

Holly: Wherever it takes me. Just look at what I sent you.

Ralph: Yeah, okay. I'm doing that now.

Holly: I'll call you back when I have more information. Permalink: I'll call you back when I have more information.

Permalink: I'll call you back when I have more information.

I hope that Ralph, Holly, and the Maitlands escape from this thing unscathed because Jessa's warning for Ralph certainly suggests that the closer he got to the truth, the more danger everyone is in.

Oh, and Holly needs to get a happy ending. Her burgeoning relationship with the former detective was another highlight of this installment.

Holly struggles to convey her emotions. She's a difficult character to read, but she's completely different when she's around her love interest. The kiss she planted on him after their trip to the restaurant implies there's more to come for them.

"Que Viene El Coco" was a successful attempt at moving the plot along. It's not often a character added post-premiere gets a lot of screentime, but I'm thankful for every scene featuring Cynthia Erivo.

What did you think of the El Coco of it all? Does the theory sit well with you? Do you think the "he is risen" message in the store was a coincidence?

Hit the comments below with your thoughts!

The Outsider airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.