The Resident Round Table: And Our Midseason Grade Is ...

We're still trying to recover from the shocking events of The Resident Season 3 Episode 10.

Conrad got fired, and Red Rock seems to have the upper hand, for now.

Fortunately, the wait until the series returns is short. But until then, join Carissa Pavlica, Rachel Foertsch, and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the insane winter finale.

The biggest shock of the midseason finale was Conrad getting fired. How did you respond, and where do you think he goes from here?

Carissa: It wasn't surprising at all given the heavy foreboding of Conrad's rekindled friendship with Devon and how damned happy he looked when he got his coat. There was no way Cain and his cohort would allow Conrad to have the staff's respect let alone have a moment of peace.

I'm not even sure where it's going to go, but I know it will end with Cain's downfall. How Chastain shakes up after that is what's most interesting to me.

Rachel: My heart broke. Conrad's excitement was contagious, and I was so glad to see him as Chief Resident, even if it was only for a minute.

He deserves it more than anyone, but I knew things were going to go south. Something big had to happen in the last couple minutes, and the Conrad vs. Red Rock storyline had to come to a head at some point.

Meaghan: It wasn't surprising given the events of recent episodes, but that didn't soften the blow. Conrad has worked his butt off to become Chief Resident, and he deserved that honor.

Officially giving him the title then ripping it away felt like it was done just to make it even more difficult on him.

Were you surprised Conrad and Devon were instantly on the same page about Tyler getting the liver? What did you think about the callbacks to the first season and their respective journeys as doctors until this point?

Carissa: Again, nope. Devon's hard-lined stance was never going to stick because he ultimately puts patients first. That's what made his temper tantrum so difficult.

It was a growing pain, and he realized he was wrong. Yay! Overall, The Resident does a great job moving forward without forgetting the past, and this time was no different.

Rachel: I was shocked but happy. Devon admitting that there are shades of gray goes to show how good of a teacher Conrad is. Devon was rock-solid in his beliefs, but he's finally accepted that doing the right thing doesn't always mean following the rules.

I'm with Carissa. The show did a great job of moving Conrad and Devon past this hurdle, and I enjoyed seeing them as a team again.

Meaghan: It is about time that these two officially get back on the same page. One of the best parts of The Resident Season 1 was their relationship, so getting them back to a good place only helps the show, in my opinion.

Devon: As long as we get him counseling then I say "what suicide attempt?"

Conrad: Wait, did I hear that right? Is that Dr. Pravesh, or is that an imposter?

Devon: Look, I'm the same man that I've always been, but I see more shades of gray than I used to. Sometimes to do right, you can't follow the rules. I think the short answer is I'm not an intern anymore.

Conrad: I'll transfer him to the ICU. And I'll contact the transfer team. Permalink: I'll transfer him to the ICU. And I'll contact the transfer team.

Permalink: I'll transfer him to the ICU. And I'll contact the transfer team.

As Carissa said, Devon was going through growing pains. He is still coming into his own as a doctor and figuring out what he believes in.

Hopefully, he can learn from his fight with Conrad and realize how important it is to keep an open mind.

Conrad bought Nic an engagement ring but will likely postpone the proposal. Do you think we'll get it by the end of the season?

Carissa: Doesn't it seem like the kind of cliffhanger we might get? After the dust all settles with Cain and Red Rock, Conrad will use the moment to propose, and she'll get a strange look on her face before we fade to black on the season.

How she didn't see it on that table is beyond me. My peripheral vision spots that stuff right away. I guess the other option is she'll find the ring, which will be an entirely different scenario.

Rachel: I think he'll propose to her in the season finale, but something is bound to go wrong.

I wouldn't be surprised if she accepted, and then one of them faced a health scare or ended up in an accident in the final moments of Season 3. The show loves causing drama between them, and nothing ever comes easy!

Nic: So what do we do now?

Conrad: Behave as if nothing happened. Permalink: Behave as if nothing happened.

Permalink: Behave as if nothing happened.

Meaghan: I agree that it is coming in the finale. How refreshing would it be, though, if everything went well and they actually ended the season happy?

Nic and Conrad deserve a moment of happiness. I'm sure plenty of drama will come with their wedding, so maybe the writers can just give them a small break on the way there.

Cain is officially Chastain's new Chief of Surgery. React.

Carissa: How can anyone react to that? Bodies are going to pile up. What's not working for me is that Cain appears only to do risky surgeries on people with families who think prolonging life at all costs is well and groovy.

With the number of people in a vegetative state he's got piled at that rehab center, SOMEONE has to be kicking up a fuss, right?

They don't get visitors? Do their families want to cover their costs forever? Even Cadillac insurance plans have limits. It's so blatantly disgusting and immoral that only a very painful exit for Cain will work for me.

Rachel: I'm frustrated. I didn't think I could hate a character on The Resident more than Lane Hunter, but Cain and Red Rock are pushing it.

Cain must be a great actor because he always appears genuine with patients, before completely screwing them over. If I was a patient under Cain's care, I would never question him. His persona would instantly make me fall for his charade.

Meaghan: I can't believe I actually rooted for him to be redeemable at one point. That man doesn't have a single redeeming quality in his entire body.

Him hiding his bad outcomes at a skilled nursing facility is disgusting.

That facility must be getting kickbacks from him to keep their mouths shut because at this point, and you would think someone would speak up.

I am curious how they got around Bell's "ironclad" contract that he was boasting about.

What are your thoughts on Mina taking care of the baby while Adaku is in the hospital? How are you feeling about Adaku's survival prospects?

Carissa: I really don't like this story. Some people are not meant to be parents. Their choices should be respected, and Adaku used her wiles to urge something from Mina she wasn't ready to offer, and it's hard to watch.

Nobody will win here. Mina will be unhappy, the child could grow up feeling unwanted, and there is a possibility that if Aduku pulls through, her relationship with Mina could be damaged.

On a scale from 1 to 10, your stress level sounds like a 12. Emotional support is required, and if happens to be my superpower, so I will see you at the hospital. Now turn off your phone and slow down. Nic Permalink: On a scale from 1 to 10, your stress level sounds like a 12. Emotional support is required,...

Permalink: On a scale from 1 to 10, your stress level sounds like a 12. Emotional support is required,...

Yes, Mina could also discover a passion for children or something, but that won't make me happy, and it's all about me, right?

Rachel: I think taking care of the baby temporarily is the right thing to do, as a friend. But Mina was pressured into being the baby's godmother, and I didn't like how the show tried to paint Mina as the enemy because she didn't want to be a mom.

I'm pretty positive that Adaku will survive because I don't believe they're going to showcase Mina as a parent right now. It would definitely be a dramatic story to tell, but I don't think it's part of the show's current plan.

Meaghan: I'm sure Adaku will recover, and Mina will just come out the other side of this having grown from it.

However, being forced into the worst-case scenario situation isn't fair to her.

Will Mina questioning AJ's abilities put a strain on their relationship/partnership?

Carissa: If she wasn't going through one hell of an emotional, personal journey, yes. But AJ was raised well, and since he's going through something pretty significant himself, he's given her enough rope where she won't hang herself. They're stronger than that.

Rachel: I don't think so. Once everything is over, I'm sure he'll talk with her, but I doubt this will have any long-term effects on their partnership. AJ has a soft spot when it comes to Mina, and he understands that she was only acting out of fear.

Meaghan: AJ knows that Mina worships the ground he walks on as a surgeon.

Mina was going through a stressful and extremely emotional time, and she took it out on the one person she knew that she could.

They will get past this, and I see AJ being a major support system while she takes care of Adaku's baby.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Carissa: The fleeting moment of joy Conrad had when he accepted his new coat from his colleagues as he accepted the position of Chief Resident.

He cares so much about people, and he really deserved the position. I also enjoyed the bit about Devon's breakfast sandwich. He lost faith in Conrad for a while, but Conrad never lost faith in Devon. Awwww.

Rachel: I agree with Carissa's every word! The Conrad and Devon scenes had me feeling all the feelings.

Meaghan: Conrad for the win. How adorable was he in his tie? Don't get me wrong, Conrad in his scrubs is where it's at, but he cleans up very nicely.

Conrad never seeks anyone's approval, but you could see how proud he was to be named Chief Resident. It was such a special moment.

What would you grade the first half of the season, and what do you hope to see in the second half?

Carissa: This is one of my favorite shows on television because it's always entertaining. I'd give the first half of the season an A, and my hope for the second half is vengeance on Cain.

Rachel: I'd give it an A-. Season 2 was my favorite, but Season 3 is still incredible.

Meaghan: A. The Resident has consistently managed to be one of the strongest medical dramas on television, and that hasn't changed in this first half of Season 3.

My hope for the second half of the season is that not just Cain, but Red Rock as a whole gets brought down from the inside.

Do you have any other thoughts not covered by the questions?

Carissa: Not this time around. WHAT???

Rachel: Nope! Just bring Conrad back, and give him a well-deserved raise for dealing with all the drama!

Meaghan: At least the one good thing to come out of Conrad getting fired is that he will have more time to spend with his chickens. Silver lining.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics.

The Resident returns with an all-new episode Tuesday, January 7 on FOX!

If you need to catch up, you can watch The Resident online here via TV Fanatic.

Take our poll below and grade the season so far.

What do you hope to see when The Resident returns?

A+ A A- B+ B B- C+ C C- D or Lower View Poll »

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.