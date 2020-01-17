The Resident Round Table: Should Conrad Have Let Kyle Walk Away?

Should we be concerned about Kyle?

Many things happened on The Resident Season 3 Episode 12, but the most concerning storyline was Conrad discovering his future father-in-law might be suicidal.

With two cases putting the spotlight on how healthcare affects middle-class and rural communities and some new relationships taking off, it was another solid hour.

Join TV Fanatics Meaghan Frey, Carissa Pavlica, and Rachel Foertsch as they discuss it.

Do you like it when the series is patient-focused and addresses some of the trials, tribulations, and experiences of those patients within the system?

Meaghan: Absolutely. The continued critique of the healthcare system is one of the hallmarks of the show. Showing the effects of the downsides of the system on the patients is the perfect way to highlight these issues.

Carissa: The Resident does a good job of balancing patient stories with whatever doctors or the staff at Chastain are experiencing at the time, and that's what I really enjoy about the social issues. I don't want to get preached to, and it never feels that way with The Resident.

Rachel: I do. I love shows that can accurately portray real issues without feeling like they're shoving a political agenda down your throat. It needs to come up naturally, and The Resident does a wonderful job of creating situations in which it does.

Which medical case appealed to you the most and why?

Meaghan: The two sisters. I really couldn't figure out where the storyline was going. I kept telling myself that the show wouldn't just let her die, but when Mina and Nic heard the battery stop, I was extremely emotional. The twist that her heart had healed in the time she had the device was a great one.

Carissa: I agree with Meaghan on which case I liked better mainly because I enjoyed Joy Nash on Dietland, so it was great to see her on another show I love.

And instead of being a downer, the case was inspiring and showed some of the remarkable benefits of medicine on a show that very often gets lost in their big bad angry corporate world.

Rachel: I'm with Meaghan and Carissa. The two sisters really resonated with me. Especially because I'm very close to my own sister, and I was able to imagine what it would be like if we were in that type of situation. Emotions always help to heighten a story, and I found myself invested in them the most.

Conrad suspects (and it is heavily implied) that Kyle is suicidal. React.

Meaghan: As soon as we heard the conversation Kyle was having with Adelaide, I knew there was something up. Kyle hasn't been right since Jessie's death.

If not for himself, though, he needs to at least keep trying for Nic. She already lost her sister. She can't handle losing her father too, especially in such a tragic way. I don't think Nic will be able to recover from that.

Adelaide: We always told each other everything.

Kyle: He was protecting you because he loves you. He blames himself for all the trouble that you're in. He feels ashamed. I'm sure that he's been wracking his brain trying to find any way out of this. Any way to live out his life with you. Make sure you're still safe. He just couldn't find any other answer. Any other way to save the person that he loves and stop being a burden. If someone is desperate enough, the worst solution in the world starts looking like a really good thing. Permalink: He was protecting you because he loves you. He blames himself for all the trouble that you're...

Carissa: I'm very concerned that Conrad let Kyle walk away after what they just experienced and what he overheard.

Something has to come between Conrad and Nic, and what's more dramatic than Conrad admitting he saw the signs and did nothing while Kyle tries or succeeds to take his life?

As much as I enjoyed seeing Conrad and Nic have some time to themselves, I couldn't stand knowing that Kyle was struggling.

Rachel: I couldn't believe Conrad let Kyle walk away. Conrad is extremely cautious, and the camera deliberately showed Conrad picking up on what Kyle was saying to Adelaide. The signs are all there.

I am a bit surprised about the timing of this storyline. I understand that it may have taken time to resonate, but Kyle seemed to be doing much better. His relationship with Nic has improved, and he's been excelling as a volunteer at Chastain. It definitely came as a shock.

There were many different character interactions and dynamics from Conrad and Kyle, to Nic and Mina, to Bell and Jessica, and Bell and Conrad. Which did you enjoy the most?

Meaghan: Nic and Mina. We don't get to see this pairing nearly enough, and I was reminded how much I love their dynamic. They balance each other out well.

A close second would be Conrad and Bell. Bell has grown so much since The Resident began and his relationships with the doctors at Chastain have mostly recovered, but there has always been this lingering tension with Conrad. Watching them continue to move past their old issues is great to see.

Carissa: The scene between Conrad and Bell was my favorite, but all of the dynamics were well woven into the story and served as a good reminder that with this talented cast, the possibilities for future stories are endless.

There isn't a bad scene partner in the bunch even when I can't stand someone (cough Cain cough).

Bell: You're with me today. Put her in six.

Jessica: No, you don't have to do that just to be nice.

Bell: Ask around. Nobody's ever accused me of being nice. Permalink: Ask around. Nobody's ever accused me of being nice.

Rachel: Bell and Conrad. Considering where they started, it's crazy how supportive their relationship has become. The Resident's ability to develop these relationships naturally will never cease to amaze me.

The Raptor finally opened up a bit about his feelings, and Mina wants to remain friends. How are we feeling about this?

Meaghan: I'm furious. I know that this isn't the end for them and that Mina just needs more time, but I love these two too much to just accept that they aren't going to be together.

Also, I'm never a big fan of someone else getting dragged into a situation like this, so watching AJ go after Andrea doesn't sit well with me. In the end, Mina will come to her senses, and Andrea will just end up hurt, which she doesn't deserve.

AJ: What would you say if you knew it was your last hour? I don't know what I would say, but I do know the person I would say it to is you.

Mina: Our relationship is one of the most important ones in my life. It is perfect, just like this.

AJ: Well, like I said in there, the heart can adapt. So you have a good night Mina Okafor. Permalink: Well, like I said in there, the heart can adapt. So you have a good night Mina Okafor.

Carissa: I agree with Meaghan about the futile nature of AJ's actions and the drive at a relationship with Andrea. Andrea is a very cool woman, and she doesn't deserve to be collateral damage resulting from AJ's knee-jerk reaction to get Mina out of his head.

AJ's timing was just off. Mina was spinning after dealing with Adaku and the baby, and then that draining quest to save Bianca. She didn't need anything more to think about.

Rachel: I'm probably the only one, but I'm still not on board with a Mina and AJ romance. Usually, I love a good slow burn, but I never thought the two were intended to have anything more than a student/teacher relationship.

I'm a huge shipper, and I usually hone in on potential couples right away, but I remember being shocked when Nic first called AJ out on his feelings for Mina.

AJ: It's funny. The liver is the only organ that can regenerate itself, but the heart, it can repair. Evolve. Adapt to meet its circumstances.

Mina: You're poetic today.

AJ: Yeah, I guess I am. Permalink: The liver is the only organ that can regenerate itself, but the heart, it can repair. Evolve.

I love a show that surprises you, but this is one surprise that I haven't enjoyed. I'm sure The Resident will take Mina and AJ down that road eventually.

Maybe one day when she becomes an attending I could be on board, but for now, I agree with Mina. The two have an incredible relationship as it stands, and I don't want to see it jeopardized.

Has Devon finally met his perfect match with Princess Nadine?

Meaghan: Yes! These two are fantastic together. From their first meeting, I have shipped these two together, so I was thrilled to see Nadine back at Chastain, and luckily not for any serious medical conditions.

Nadine brings out a light side to Devon that we don't get to see nearly enough. I'm completely on board with this.

Carissa: While I like them together, it does concern me that she's his patient. Devon has a history of getting involved with the wrong women because of their proximity. Is it in his best interest to date a patient, especially one with a crown on her head? That's going to cause trouble.

Devon: I'd like to see you again.

Nadine: Yeah. Please. You're not going to make the first move are you?

Devon: I'm at work. I-

Nadine: Don't worry. I got you. Permalink: Don't worry. I got you.

Permalink: Don't worry. I got you.

Rachel: YES! I couldn't stop fangirling during any of their scenes. I'm sure there will be drama with their relationship at some point, but every couple on TV is bound to have issues. There's no escaping it.

I love the way Nadine makes Devon light up, and it's a side of him we didn't see with Priya or Julian. I hope Nadine sticks around for good.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Meaghan: Bianca explaining that if she was going to die she wanted to do it under the blue sky and not in the back of a van. There was something so powerful about that moment and her acceptance of her situation and how grateful for the life she has had.

When I go out of this world, it's going to be under the blue sky with the sun on my face, with my sister. Bianca Permalink: When I go out of this world, it's going to be under the blue sky with the sun on my face,...

Carissa: Bell's kindness to Conrad and their easy rapport after years of tension was my favorite. Sometimes it takes a terrible situation to help you appreciate who you have around you.

Bell: You know what Red Rock did to you was not right.

Conrad: You know they haven't treated you so well either.

Bell: What can I do for you?

Conrad: Archie is my patient, and I can't go see him. Nothing can fill that void. Permalink: Archie is my patient, and I can't go see him. Nothing can fill that void.

But I also totally dug on the times Cain got dissed; from the fans asking for a selfie (that he could take, thank you very much), to Andrea's disgust with his attempt to get one over on her. More of that, please!

Rachel: I'm with Carissa on the Bell and Conrad scenes. The respect between them is well-earned. I also enjoyed the moments between Devon and Nadine. That kiss was magic!

The Resident airs Tuesdays on FOX.

