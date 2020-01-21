The Resident Season 3 Episode 13 Review: How Conrad Gets His Groove Back

He's back, baby!

Conrad finessed his way back into Chastain as chief resident after bringing in a killer deal on The Resident Season 3 Episode 13, and it could not be sweeter.

Seriously, everything about this hour was magic.

To get ahead with the likes of Red Rock, you have to beat them at their own game.

Who would have thought Conrad's dedication to his patients like his zero-G brother would have hooked him up with Reggie, whose life he saved, and connected him with Dax.

By saving Dax and diagnosing what the team doctor failed to see, Conrad was on the radar of the wealthy team owner, and he got the deal of a lifetime.

Do you know how much money is made with sports medicine? Conrad as the team doctor even for Atlanta's soccer team is the opportunity of a lifetime.

And a resident got it.

I'm willing to cast aside how insane it is that Conrad is so spectacular that he was the only diagnostician who (formerly) existed at Chastain who could get to the bottom of Dax's medical mystery.

It was amusing when Bell and the Raptor, two of the best doctors Chastain has, realized they needed Conrad and then spent a few moments hyping each other up and reminding the other of their achievements.

Everything about Bell and AJ teaming up was delightful. It's redundant to point out that The Resident has struck gold with this cast.

You cannot name a single pairing or group that doesn't work. The whole cast has the best chemistry with one another.

And AJ and Bell have often rotated stealing the season from underneath Conrad, so having all three men working together was more than anyone could ask for, and the series has my eternal gratitude for giving us the handsome, talented, and badass trio.

Conrad didn't give a damn about breaking the rules, so he took Logan's threats about suing Conrad if he so much as touched the patient with a grain of salt.

What does Logan even do at Chastain? Does he skulk around the halls to spread misery?

He's like a gnat you want to flick away or smash. Go away, sir!

He was right there sucking up to Bill fearing someone caused friction with him and St. John's instead of giving a damn about the patient. He's beyond annoying.

It's unfortunate how it seemed others saw Dax as a meal ticket instead of a person. It wasn't until later when it became clear Bill does care about his players and views them as family. He wants the best for them, and he thought the best was at St. John's.

But Bell and AJ were determined to do everything they could to treat him even if it meant meeting Conrad at a coffee shop to troubleshoot, and calling him and giving him access to the surgery.

Conrad setting up shop at a cafe was hysterical. He was there for hours, and he even got access to medical books and did his research via laptop and free wifi to get to the bottom of Dax's condition.

You have to respect Conrad's passion and dedication. The man is committed.

Dax had a mitochondrial condition that was at the root of his issues and was exacerbated by the intermittent fasting he was doing to keep in shape and train.

With the right diet and supplements, he was going to be fine.

AJ and Bell are the definitions of loyal. If they didn't acknowledge Conrad's involvement in saving Dax, he never would have gotten the offer.

And after he pissed off Logan and got kicked out of the hospital, he easily could have been burned in the entire state. He was having a hard enough time finding a job as it was.

Bell: I never thought I would say these words.

AJ: Go ahead and say it.

Bell: We might need Conrad Hawkins.

AJ: Did that hurt?

It came at a time when Conrad seemed close to giving up the fight again. Devon was right there to give him another pep talk and encourage him to keep fighting.

The moment between the two was sweet.

Conrad knew he had Logan by the curlies by dangling his new deal in front of him. It was no way Logan could say no even if he wanted. With Conrad back, now they can focus on kicking Red Rock and all of its jerks out of there.

The celebration felt like the party Conrad was supposed to have when he got chief resident the first time.

Now, Conrad has some control over Red Rock, and he's protected. He also can choose which doctors can treat the athletes under his new contract.

For the first time, I look forward to Cain. His reaction to Conrad returning, bringing in a huge client, and having some power and leverage is going to be priceless.

Devon was resolving an issue if his own. He is doing rotations, and his latest cycle was with internal medicine. The ongoing spat between the ER and Internal Medicine was ludicrous, and the patients are the ones who suffer most.

Riley almost died because of some pissing match over where to put patients.

They have too many patients and not enough beds, so the surgical patients are a top priority. E.R patients are not. However, by kicking patients like Riley back to the ER or blocking them, it was too easy for them to fall through the cracks.

The Dr. British turtleneck guy was a pain in the arse. Devon has the misfortune of working with some horrible attendings. Anyone who isn't part of the posse generally sucks.

But Devon isn't afraid to stick up for his patients either, so putting the patients in the halls of Internal Medicine rather than in the busy hallway of the ER was much better.

If they change it back, so be it, but at least people are less inclined to die that way. They would be closer to where they need to be.

Devon, Irvin, and witty one-liner king Nolan were quite a trio too.

Speaking of trios, how should Mina move in with Adaku and baby Michelle until she sorts through her feelings?

She is attached to baby Michelle, and there were a few moments when she was not only pleased that she knew more about Michelle and how to care for her, but she was reluctant to hand the baby over.

And, sorry to anyone who is invested in this storyline, but that's all I have left to say about it. With all respect to the series and its writers, I just don't care about this arc.

Meanwhile, Emily VanCamp brought her A-game.

It was such an emotional ordeal from picking up Kyle at the police station to those moments when she was telling her father why he needed to live.

The only frustrating aspect of this storyline was the utter lack of communication between Conrad and Nic about this issue.

Conrad had his suspicions, but at no point did he share them with her. It was confirmed when Nic replayed everything Kyle did and said and realized he was planning to commit suicide.

Kyle was showing many of the signs from getting rid of his belongings to distancing himself from his loved ones.

He spoke so poorly of himself. He made you want to reach through the screen and hug him. It was particularly heartbreaking when he mentioned that God kept taking the wrong person.

Nic's mother and Jessie were dead, but he was still there. And he thought he kept screwing up everything. He thought of himself as worthless. It's such a relief Nic was able to talk him down and get through to him.

She needs her dad, and she relishes the time they spent repairing their relationship. She cannot imagine her life without Kyle included in all of her special moments.

Corbin and Emily were fantastic in those scenes.

And it's especially nice that Nic can have this road trip to Savannah with her dad. They can spend some quality time together on his way to the inpatient facility where he can get the help he needs.

The Resident did it again, you guys. Did you enjoy the hour as much as I did?

Let me know in the comments below!

