The Walking Dead: World Beyond Gets April Premiere Date at AMC

The world of The Walking Dead will expand this April.

AMC announced Thursday that the third series in the franchise will bow Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c, immeiately following The Walking Dead Season 10 finale.

It's no surprise the cabler is using the mothership to help get the spinoff running, but it remains to be seen whether fans want another series after the lukewarm response to Fear the Walking Dead.

Based on everything we've heard about the show, as well as the promos, World Beyond is a teen drama which will follow the first generation of children that grew up in the apocalypse.

It will feature two young female protagonists as they navigate a world ravaged by the undead, and everyone they meet along the way.

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The cast for the new series includes Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, and Hal Cumpston.

"Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over 15 years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” said franchise overlord Scott M. Gimple in a statement when AMC placed a series order.

“Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD’s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world.”

“We’re thrilled that the Dead will keep walking into a new corner of the post-apocalyptic world, a corner that will present stories and characters unlike any that The Walking Dead has dramatized thus far, and that is bound to excite one of the most passionate fanbases in television,” said David Madden, AMC’s head of programming at the time of the order.

What we do know is that the series will have deep ties to the mythology, with a recent trailer teeing up the arrival of the helicopter people who have been featured on both of the previous series.

It's still unclear whether there will be any ties to the forthcoming movies, but time will tell, we guess.

