The Witcher Showrunner Wants Mark Hamill to Play THIS Character

The Witcher is a roaring success for Netflix.

All eyes are on future seasons of the show and who will be playing the role of Vesemir, a wise Witcher who is also the mentor of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

The popular option to play the character has bee Mark Hamill, ever since the Star Wars actor shared on Twitter that he would be interested in playing the role.

"I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me," Hamill tweeted in 2018 when people said he would be a perfect fit for the role.

The Witcher showruner Lauren S. Hissrich took notice of Hamill's enthusiasm for the role, and talked about it in a recent interview with IGN.

“It was one of those first Witcher moments for me where I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this even possible? That Mark Hamill knows what this is and would be interested in doing that?'” she said to the outlet.

The Witcher was renewed for a second season ahead of its first season debut, and Hissrich feels like it is too early to confirm who will be appearing, but she admits that she is open to the idea of "fanservice" by bringing the popular character on to the cast of her show.

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project,” Hissrich said.

We'll need to stay tuned to find out whether Hamill will be snapped up to appear on Season 2, but for now, you can watch The Witcher Season 1 anywhere in the world that has Netflix.

Netflix opened up just yesterday about the success of The Witcher in an earnings call with investors.

The streamer claimed the series was watched by 76 million households through its first four weeks on the air, meaning the series is on track to be the most-watched first season of a Netflix original.

That’s according to Netflix’s newly unveiled definition of “watched,” which it changed from “watched 70 percent of a single episode of a series” to anyone who “chose to watch and did watch for at least 2 minutes.”

That's a big difference from the old way of doing it. Netflix's metrics have always been taken with a pinch of salt in the industry because there's no way of truly telling how many people are watching the full episodes of these series.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Do you want Mark Hamill on the show?

Hit the comments.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.