These Relationships Need to Get a Move on In 2020

Everyone loves a good slow burn, and there's quite a few currently building up on television.

Even if these ships aren't quite ready to set sail, there are some duos that we hope will start moving in the right direction this year.

We put together a list of relationships below that we want to see get a move on in 2020!

Tim and Lucy - The Rookie

The relationship between this rookie and training officer goes beyond what viewers originally expected.

Tim isn't the type of person to cut his rookies any slack, and his methods to train Lucy were often extreme.

But Lucy and her quirky personality snuck up on Tim, and while he still pushes her to be a great cop, it's clear that she has become someone very special to him.

Although the two aren't together, they do have a spark that The Rookie will hopefully take advantage of in the near future.

Penelope and Schneider - One Day At A Time

Fans are split when it comes to Peneople and Schneider's relationship.

On the one hand, they're already best friends and perfect the way they are.

But on the other hand, they could have a beautiful romance based off of an already established sense of trust.

If the show does decide to make them more than friends, the upcoming fourth season is the perfect time to do it.

Max and Helen - New Amsterdam

Max and Helen are each other's person in every possible way.

They trust one another completely, they always have each other's back, and above all, they're best friends.

New Amsterdam does a fantastic job of toeing the line between a romance and partnership, but the line has always been a bit blurred.

Given that we're only halfway through New Amsterdam Season 2, we have our fingers crossed that we'll soon discover which direction Max and Helen are heading in.

Ricky and Gina - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Putting aside the ship war that has taken over the internet, Ricky and Gina was the most unexpected thing to come out of the new series.

Despite originally joining the play to win back his girlfriend, Ricky ended up growing close to Gina, who came off as the show's "mean girl."

To everyone's surprise, the two found unexpected comfort in each other, and were even developing feelings before Gina was forced to move again.

Although Ricky ended the season back with his girlfriend, we'd love to see Ricky and Gina explore their relationship at some point.

Dex and Grey - Stumptown

A one-night stand resulted in the best friend that Dex has ever had.

But is that truly all they are now?

Dex and Grey's relationship has been a bit rocky recently, and they've both caused their fair share of pain for the other, but the bond between them is unbreakable.

What they have is deeper than anything else on the series, and we have a good feeling that no matter what issues they have to overcome, they'll keep moving in the right direction.

Bellamy and Clarke - The 100

The year 2020 isn't only the start of a new decade of television, it's also the last chance for Bellarke shippers.

Whether or not The 100 will follow through on what they've been building up is unknown, but if it's going to happen, it has to happen now.

The 100 Season 7 will be the final installment of the series, and we've got our fingers crossed that it will include a happy ending for the fan-favorite couple.

George and Nick - Nancy Drew

If you would have told us we'd be shipping George and Nick when the show first started airing, we wouldn't have believed it. But these two managed to sneak up, not only on us but on each other.

While Nancy was out sleuthing and keeping secrets, George and Nick ended up forming a friendship that went beyond only their connection to Nancy.

The dynamic between them is something that formed organically, and while we don't know when or how it happened, they've become each other's confidantes.

If Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11 was any indication, Fanson might be a ship that sets sail soon. He did buy her a restaurant, after all.

Josie and Hope - Legacies

Much to fans' excitement, Legacies recently revealed that both Josie and Hope had a crush on each other at one point.

However, Landon is still very much in the picture and has been a viable romantic option for both of these characters. So much so, that we wouldn't be opposed to the idea of all three of them.

It's a complicated love triangle, to say the least.

Whether or not Hope and Josie will ever get together is up in the air, but hopefully, they'll both continue to grow this season and viewers will be able to get a better idea of where their relationship could be going.

Mina and AJ - The Resident

The Resident sure knows how to craft a slow burn relationship.

Mina and AJ have one of the deepest connections on the series, and even though they are implied to have feelings for each other, they don't want to jeopardize their student/teacher relationship.

A third party has entered the equation. Will AJ share his heart with another?

Considering how much effort the show has put into their dynamic, there's no doubt that the writers will continue to build them up as The Resident Season 3 continues.

Rue and Lexi - Euphoria

Did anyone else pick up on the chemistry between Rue and Lexi during Euphoria Season 1?

Rue spent the entire season pursuing Jules.

But if you watched closely, it seemed as if Lexi wasn't completely happy seeing her best friend fall in love with someone else.

Although the second season doesn't have a release date, we're hoping that whenever the show does return, it will expand on the complexity of Rue and Jules' friendship.

Betty and Archie - Riverdale

Barchie fans have been patiently waiting for Betty and Archie to get together for years.

There's a difference between a slow burn, and a relationship that simply takes too long, and hopefully Barchie won't enter that category.

Riverdale needs to either give these two a shot, or make it clear that they're better off as friends. Right now, it feels as if there's too much left unexplored between them, and they're stuck in a weird limbo.

This year, the show needs to make it clear where Betty and Archie are going, or if they're not going anywhere at all.

Michael and Alex - Roswell, New Mexico

Michael and Alex spent the entirety of Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 dancing around their feelings for each other.

They came all too close to entering a real relationship, but something always stopped them from being together.

Even though they only dated in high school, these two still had feelings for each other a decade later.

Michael is with someone else, but we have faith that these two will finally make it back to each other.

