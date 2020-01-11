This Is Us Casts Sophia Bush: Is She Playing Kevin's Love Interest?

Sophia Bush is returning to NBC!

Deadline is reporting that the former Chicago P.D. actress has landed a recurring role on the second half of This Is Us Season 4.

As is the norm with this ratings juggernaut, producers are keeping tight-lipped about who she is playing.

However, series creator, Dan Fogelman has teased that she will be part of Kevin's (Justin Hartley) storyline.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know Kevin has mostly been unlucky in love, but thanks to the introduction of a future storyline, we know he has a child in the future.

Whether Bush's character will be revealed as the baby mama, we don't know, but it sure is fun to speculate.

Another new addition to the hit family drama's cast is Pamela Adlon (Better Things), who will recur as part of “Randall’s very intense storyline,” Fogelman dished.

“She has an unbelievable arc in the back of the season. She plays a limited but very important part of that story.”

Bush is probably best known for her nine-season role on The CW's One Tree Hill, for which she shot to fame after playing Brooke Davis.

She followed that drama series up with a four-season turn on Chicago P.D. the first spinoff of the wildly popular Chicago Fire.

She has also had roles on Jane the Virgin, Easy, Alex, Inc, and Drunk History. The actress was attached to lead the cast of CBS pilot Surveillance, but the network decided against handing out a series order.

In the aftermath, Bush was locked in to recur on the forthcoming Disney+ drama based on the movie Love, Simon.

As for This Is Us, it returns to the air Tuesday, January 14 with “a really special episode,” the series creator teased during the NBC TCA panel on Saturday.

“It’s this really intense, very unusual, specialized episode of our show” that’s in part “about the marriage between Beth and Randall.”

The milestone installment “starts one of our trilogy sets of episodes” focusing on each of the Big Three, with the first centered on Sterling K. Brown’s Randall.

A brand new trailer for the series was also released, and it shows off some crazy scenes.

And, if you're worried about the show's future, it's renewed through Season 6, so we will definitely be getting a complete story.

Watch below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.