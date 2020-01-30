This Is Us: Justin Hartley Said WHAT About Kevin's One-Night Stand?

Fans of NBC's This Is Us were thrown for a loop when This Is Us Season 4 Episode 12 revealed that Kevin (Justin Hartley) slept with Kate's best friend Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

Hartley has now spoken out on the matter, claiming that his tryst with his twin sister's BFF could be a one-night stand.

“For now you can assume that’s what it was because they both found themselves in a very vulnerable position,” Hartley said to People.

“She said some things to him that really caught his ear.”

If you watch This Is Us online, you know Kevin got into bed with Madison after finding closure with Sophie, the person many believed Kevin would end up with.

However, he states that Madison is “part of the family,” and for that reason alone, it makes it “a sticky and tricky situation.”

“If she wasn’t, then it wouldn’t be a thing,” Hartley explained of Kevin’s one-nighter. “But because she is, it’s like, ‘Man, of all the people, you had to choose this one?'”

The actor said that Kevin tens to get caught up in the moment and “thinks more with his heart than his brain,” but he did state that Madison also said “the right things to him” at a tough time for him and she “wasn’t turning him away.”

As we previously reported, fans were not impressed with the direction the series was taking Kevin's arc in, and took aim at series creator Dan Fogelman, who is married to Thompson in real life.

He previously shut down any hope of a relationship between Madison and Kevin in a 2018 tweet which reads as follows:

"Just FYI: Madison is my wife in real life @CaitwithaC And if you thought I was letting her sleep with @justinhartley on national television you're nuts," he said at the time.

For those still wondering who Kevin's future wife is, we may not have met her yet.

This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker chatted to Entertainment Weekly about the developments, teasing that there may be more suspense on the way.

“Kevin’s not exactly a prude,” Aptaker said.

“There’s certainly the possibility that there’s another woman down the line, too. Until we say, ‘Oh, there’s a pregnant lady who’s saying, “Kevin, this is your baby,”‘ I think everything’s up for grabs.”

What are your thoughts on Hartley's comments?

We have some time to process all of it because This Is Us will not air a fresh episode until February 11.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.