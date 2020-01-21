TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Sinks in Monday Debut

It was always going to be a down night for 9-1-1: Lone Star. 

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 2 slipped 50 and 72 percent vs. Sunday's NFC Championship Game-fueled numbers. 

The new episode had 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo. 

As expected, the spinoff slipped below the fall average of 9-1-1 Season 3 (6.7 million/1.4 rating).

All eyes will be on the series to see whether it stabilizes here or if it continues to decline. 

Prodigal Son returned from its Holiday hiatus on a steady note with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo. 

The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 3 picked up some steam, rising to 6.2 million viewers and a 1.9 rating. 

This was enough to help the reality series lead Monday in the demo. 

The Good Doctor also got a boost, inching up a tenth to 5.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating. 

Did you enjoy that heartbreaking installment?

Over on The CW, All American returned with 638,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, another steady result for the series. 

Black Lightning, however, slipped to its second smallest audience ever with 549,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating. It was also down a tenth from its last fresh original installment. 

Both series are renewed. The CW renewed all current series just last week!

America's Got Talent: The Champions spiked a tenth to 7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating for NBC. 

Manifest Season 2 Episode 3 garnered 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, holding steady week-to-week. 

Despite soft on-air ratings, the series is still a DVR magnet with the season premiere lifting from a 0.9 rating to a 1.6 rating in Live+3. 

The true test will be whether the series manages to level off here. If it does, it will be a lock for a third season with these ratings. 

There was good news for All Rise. The series bounced back from its previous low, averaging 5.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. 

This is right on par with the season average for the series. 

Bull was steady with 6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while The Neighborhood (6.8 million/0.8 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.4 million/0.7 rating) came down. 

