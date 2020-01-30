TV Ratings: Criminal Minds Soars to 14 Month Highs

Criminal Minds may be airing its final season, but the series packed a big punch in the ratings Wednesday night.

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 5 drew 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating -- the show's largest total viewers since April 2018 and best demo rating in 14 months.

Probably helping things, NBC's Chicago trifecta took the night off.

Before Criminal Minds, CBS aired Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, which did 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating.

This was enough for the special to lead the night.

Closing the night for the Eye network was SWAT (4.4 million/0.7 rating), which matched its best demo rating of the season.

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 11 had 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, holding steady with last week as well as its season average.

Next week, we have Lucy Hale appearing on the series as Katy Keene ahead of the spinoff's official debut.

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 13 was steady as a rock with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Even though the series is not performing great in live ratings, the network must be happy with the post-airdate performance, as well as the streaming deal it has for the show.

FOX went with a Harry & Meghan special which focused on their decision to leave the Royal Family.

It had 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, coming in ahead of last week's 9-1-1 Lone Star encore.

The Goldbergs perked up for ABC, delivering 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, while Schooled held steady at 2.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Single Parents hit an all-time low demo rating. The series is not holding up all that well in Season 2 and its future will likely rest on the strength of ABC's pilots.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.