TV Ratings: Emergence and Arrow End Low

Viewers have probably seen the last of Emergence.

Emergence Season 1 Episode 13 delivered 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

That marks the show's least-viewed episode to date, and the series is ABC's lowest-rated freshman series.

Given the low ratings, the chances are slim that ABC will give the series another chance next season.

Elsewhere on ABC, The Conners (5.3 million/0.9 rating) was down a tenth, while Bless This Mess (3.4 million/0.6 rating), mixed-ish (2.3 million/0.5 rating) and black-ish (2.2 million/0.5 rating) were all steady.

Over on The CW, Arrow got no bump for its series finale. Arrow Season 8 Episode 10 had 0.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

This is down 19 percent vs. last week's Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot.

The retrospective special before the finale had 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Did the series finale play it too safe or was it true to the series?

Over on NBC, both Ellen's Game of Games (4.9 million viewers/1.0 rating) and New Amsterdam (4.9 million/0.7 rating) held steady.

Sandwiched in between, This Is Us Season 4 Episode 12 had 6.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

The total viewer tally marked a new series low, while the demo tally matched a series low.

The series is fading, but it remains a solid performer for NBC.

CBS went with NCIS, which had 12 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating. ticking up from its last fresh original.

FBI (9.2 million/0.9 rating) and FBI Most Wanted (6.1 million/0.7 rating) were steady.

The latter is holding up well in the 10/9c slot, but CBS had to have expected better.

There are already rumors that a third series could be in the works. Do you like the FBI franchise?

Fox went with The Resident (4 million/0.7 rating) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (2.2 million/0.6 ratinh). Both shows were steady with their last originals.

The Resident is way down from last season, but at least it is holding steady week-to-week.

Did you follow the series to Tuesdays or will you be catching up another day?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.