TV Ratings: Golden Globes Dip as CBS Dramas Hit Series Lows

Not even the return of Ricky Gervais could stop the 2020 Golden Globes slipping year-to-year.

Sunday's telecast had 14.8 million total viewers and a 3.8 rating in fast national results.

In total viewers it is down 6 percent vs. 2019, while it shed 16 percent in the demo vs. the same awards show.

As is the norm with awards shows, they are more prone to adjustment than usual.

Even though the telecast is down some, it is still the most-watched entertainment series since The Big Bang Theory signed off in May with 18.6 million total viewers.

In the demo, the awards show is the highest-rared primetime entertainment airing since the Academy Awards last February.

Simply put, awards shows always seem to get more flack than usual for declining, but these are great numbers when you consider how broadcast TV ratings have declined during the 2019-20 TV season.

With the erosion across the board in mind, this year's Golden Globes could have dropped much more, but maybe people wanted to tune in for Ricky Gervais and his brutal honesty.

For comparison purposes, the last time Gervais hosted was in 2016, and the telecast drew 18.5 million total viewers and a 5.5 rating.

Elsewhere on Sunday night, CBS returned to originals, but the viewers were otherwise engaged, it seems.

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11 had 5.4 million and a 0.4 rating, coming down double digits after its midseason hiatus.

Given that it aired against the Golden Globes, it should recover next week.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12 was similarly down in the demo and total viewers to 5.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on FOX, The Simpsons Season 31 Episode 11, came to a season lows with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Family Guy Season 18 Episode 10 also dipped, but not as severely as other shows. It had 1.9 million viewers, and a 0.7 rating.

ABC went with America's Funniest Home Videos (4.6 million/0.7 rating) and Shark Tank (2.9 million/0.6 rating), which both returned steady, and Kids Say the Darndest Things (3 million/0.5 rating) was up.

