TV Ratings: Manifest Flies Considerably Lower in Season 2 Debut, The Bachelor Returns Up

The survival of the passengers of Flight 828 was the main concern on Manifest Season 2 Episode 1, but did the series manage to return with a splash in the ratings?

Not really.

After almost 11 months off the air, the Josh Dallas-fronted NBC drama returned with 4.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The total viewer tally is a new series low, while the demo tally matched the series low. Manifest Season 1 got off to a strong start in September 2009 with 10.4 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

It slipped as the season progressed and ultimately averaged 6.5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in live + same day.

The series was a heavy hitter in delayed viewing, so it's likely many people will watch on Hulu and on the DVR.

Even though the series is down, it is still way up from Bluff City Law's 2019 average (3.7 million/0.6 rating).

If we take a look at NBC's scripted roster that 0.9 demo rating puts it in fifth place behind This Is Us and the Chicago trifecta.

That's a good position to be in. The show may be down in live ratings, but is most definitely not out, and if it has a stable run, it should be renewed for a third season.

Before Manifest, America's Got Talent: Champions returned to 8 million viewers and a 1.3 rating, way down from its freshman average.

Could the recent scandal revolving around Gabrielle Union's firing have affected the franchise?

Over on ABC, The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 1 did solid business with an average of 6 million viewers and a 1.8 rating across three hours.

The positive news is that it is up 20 percet from Colton's year-ago premiere. This allowed the series to lead the night in the demo.

Looks like people want to find out what becomes of Peter and Hannah.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood returned from hiatus with 6.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, holding steady vs. its last original.

Bob Hearts Abishola was up to 6.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, showing impressive retention from its lead-in.

All Rise returned with its first episode of 2020 to match series lows. The freshman drama had 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, slipping two-tenths.

Bull followed with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, down a tenth.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.