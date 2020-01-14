TV Ratings: Manifest Slumps to Series Lows

What a difference a week makes.

Manifest was looking good for a third season renewal just last week, and now it is already taking a trip to the bubble.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 2 had 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

This is down over 20 percent in both metrics week-to-week, and if the series does not level off here, there's a good chance NBC will not keep it around.

Manifest is a DVR magnet, so NBC will factor that into any renewal or cancellation decision, but we'll need to wait on the DVR numbers for the season premiere to come in.

Before Manifest, America's Got Talent: The Champions came down to 6.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, down 27 percent in the demo week-to-week.

It seems the scandal surrounding the firing of Gabrielle Union has had a lasting effect on the franchise.

A 1.0 rating is still decent for a reality series. It came behind only The Bachelor on the night.

The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 2 had 5.5 million viewers and a 1.6 rating, off almost 20 percent vs. last week.

Given that The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 1 ended on a controversial cliffhanger, ABC probably expected better.

Last night's episode was right on par with the second episode of the year-ago season, so the show was probably more front-loaded this year because of the crazy promotional campaign.

Reality shows continue to perform well in primetime, so it makes sense that some networks continue to use them.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11 -- the show's midseason return -- did 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, coming in right on par with its season average.

Despite noticeable slippage this season, it led the 10/9c slot and continues to kill it in delayed viewing. The series has a bright future at ABC.

Next week, we have the debut of 9-1-1: Lone Star and the return of Prodigal Son.

What is your take on Manifest's ratings? Do you think the show should be doing better? Are the lack of answers making you tune out?

