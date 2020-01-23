TV Ratings Report: Riverdale Returns Steady

Riverdale returned from hiatus Wednesday, and it was a steady affair for the CW's drama series.

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 10 had 0.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo, right on part with the show's average in the demo this season.

Were you surprised by all the twists and turns?

After that Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11 (553,000 viewers/0.1 rating) matched its series low in the demo, but hit a new total viewer low.

Like Riverdale, the series has already been renewed for another season.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (8.4 million viewers/1.1 rating), Chicago Fire (8.1 million/1.1 rating), and Chicago PD (6.9 million/1.0 rating) were all down slightly in the demo, but #OneChicago still dominated the night.

All three shows are expected to score renewals because they remain in the top 5 scripted shows for the network.

They may well score multi-season renewals like This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Time will tell how NBC goes about it.

The Goldbergs (4.1 million/0.8 rating) and Schooled (3 million/0.7 rating) were each up a tenth, but Modern Family (3.5 million/0.8 rating) took a big hit week-to-week.

The Goldbergs and Schooled are both locks for renewal.

Single Parents was not affected by the lead-in crumbling, posting 1.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

Stumptown (2.4 million/0.4 rating) was steady at series lows which is somewhat concerning, but if the show continues to pick up the slack in delayed viewing it should be good for another season.

ABC has some big decisions to make going into next season, but most of its comedies will probably return.

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (4.4 million/0.7 rating) and Criminal Minds (4.5 million/0.7 rating) were steady again, while S.W.A.T. (3.4 million/0.5 rating) inched down a tenth to tie a series low.

That show is not performing as well as it should be.

An encore of the first two episodes of 9-1-1 Lone Star delivered 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. Will you be tuning into the next new episode on Monday?

