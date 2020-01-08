Ugly Betty Cast Members React to Silvio Horta's Tragic Death

The Ugly Betty cast is in mourning.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon that the ABC dramedy's creator, Silvio Horta, was found dead in Miami, in what many outlets are reporting as suicide.

America Ferrera, who starred as the titular character on Horta's award-winning TV series Ugly Betty, led the cast tributes on social media.

"I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death," the actress, who won an Emmy Award for her role of Betty Suarez shared on Instagram.

"His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

Ugly Betty made a splashy launch on ABC in 2006, lasting four seasons, and bringing the likes of Adele, Naomi Campbell, Lindsay Lohan, and Victoria Beckham on as guest stars.

It aired for four seasons, and won countless awards. It starred Ferrera as a stylistically challenged young woman who got a job at one of the hottest fashion magazines in the world.

It was an adaptation of Colombian telenovela Yo Soy Betty, la fea. Eric Mabius, Christopher Gorham, Michael Urie, Rebecca Romijn, and Vanessa Williams were also part of the cast.

In addition to creating the series, Horta also served as executive producer and showrunner.

Williams took to Instagram in the aftermath of the news breaking to pay her respects to Horta.

“Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta 💔,” she wrote Tuesday.

“His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

Gorham wrote the following message on Instagram.

"Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty," the actor shared.

"I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other."

"I will forever be indebted to this sweet, brilliant man," said Michael Urie via Twitter.

Adds Mark Indelicato, "Truly devastating news. Silvio gave me my start at 11 years old and trusted me with a character that was so close to his heart. He will be greatly missed by all."

