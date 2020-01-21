Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did the crew manage to save the people in a zombie-like state?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 2, the crew rushed to the scene of a mercury leak. 

Judd and Grace on the Couch - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 2

Lives were, once again, on the line. 

Did everyone manage to find those affected?

Saving Cats Like Good First Responders Should - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Michelle followed a lead on her missing sister that could change everything for her. 

Elsewhere, TK was unsure how to handle his budding relationship with Carlos. 

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

T.K.: You've got a little spring in your step, there, Cap. Did you get laid or something?
Owen: Eh, I'm just feelin' a little more home in Austin. I found an organic food market. I found a vitamin shop that sells my fish oil supplements I like. If found a core-power yoga studio within walking distance. This place is like New York, but just a lot less trash on the street.

Owen: Every time I sit for one of those caricatures with a guy in the street, my hair is like enormous.
Christine: Every time? How often do you sit for one of those?
T.K.: I think you have an irrational fear of losin' your hair, Cap.
Owen: [mutters to himself] Who says it's irrational?

