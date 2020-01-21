Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did the crew manage to save the people in a zombie-like state?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 2, the crew rushed to the scene of a mercury leak.

Lives were, once again, on the line.

Did everyone manage to find those affected?

Meanwhile, Michelle followed a lead on her missing sister that could change everything for her.

Elsewhere, TK was unsure how to handle his budding relationship with Carlos.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.