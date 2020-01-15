Watch Arrow Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Was there a way to escape?

On Arrow Season 8 Episode 8, the Paragons struggled to make sense of their purpose after the other Earths were wiped out. 

Only Hope - Arrow Season 8 Episode 8

Things took a more concerning turn when The Flash disappeared, but who was behind it?

Meanwhile, Oliver seemingly came back to life as a beacon of hope, but stopped short of saying what he was. 

Green Martian - Arrow Season 8 Episode 8

Elsewhere, the truth about the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor was revealed. 

What did they have to say to each other?

Watch Arrow Season 8 Episode 8 Online

Arrow Season 8 Episode 8 Quotes

Oliver: Do you trust me?
Barry: Are you Oliver Queen?
Oliver: Yes.
Barry: Then I trust you with every cell in my body.
Oliver: Good. Now run Barry. Run.

I'm supposed to be a Paragon. One of seven people who are supposed to be the multiverse's last, best chance. I don't see it. The so-called Paragon of Destiny? She doesn't even believe in tomorrow anymore. The Paragon of Courage spends every day working herself to the bone, training for a fight that will never come. The Paragon of Honor just meditates, for hours on end. The Paragon of Hope has lost hers. And me? I spend my days trying to re-purpose the broken technology of this place to find us a way out. Narcissist, sociopath, evil genius. There are a lot of ways to describe Lex Luthor...But I find douche-bag to be the most descriptive. As for Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, AKA the Paragon of Love is just gone. Missing.

Ryan

Arrow Season 8 Episode 8

