Watch Arrow Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Was there a way to escape?

On Arrow Season 8 Episode 8, the Paragons struggled to make sense of their purpose after the other Earths were wiped out.

Things took a more concerning turn when The Flash disappeared, but who was behind it?

Meanwhile, Oliver seemingly came back to life as a beacon of hope, but stopped short of saying what he was.

Elsewhere, the truth about the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor was revealed.

What did they have to say to each other?

Use the video above to watch Arrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.