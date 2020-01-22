Watch Arrow Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did Mia Queen emerge as the best Green Arrow?

On Arrow Season 8 Episode 9, Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake arrived in Star City 2040 determined to keep the town safe. 

With new threats arising, things took a deadly turn and Mia was forced to make a decision about her future. 

Suiting up to save the city came with some caveats for all three ladies, but did it give them the sense that they could keep everyone safe?

Elsewhere, a blast from the past threatened to derail everything. 

Use the video above to watch Arrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Arrow Season 8 Episode 9 Quotes

Suit up.

Mia

Mia: Who is that?
William: Just the star of the Globe, the Gazette, byline, Channel 52, they all want to know if I'm the new Green Arrow.
Mia: Of course they do.
William: Isn't it a little misogynistic that they're not calling you as well? I mean, come on guys, it's 2040.

