Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 11

at .

Did Kate and Alice finally make some progress?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11, it was the Kane sisters' birthday and more details about who they were before being heroes and villains came to light. 

On the Run - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Kate struggled to cope with the pressure of being a superhero in a world dominated by villains. 

Who came to her defense?

Elsewhere, an unexpected guest made a surprise appearance in Gotham. 

What did they want?

Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

Welcome to the world we live in. I'm going to save them anyway.

Kate

Alice: Turns out we were both trapped in that awful place.
Sophie: I was in that house. Can't imagine what years in that place must've been like.
Alice: But you do know what it's like to feel trapped, don't you, Sophie?

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11 Photos

Smash - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
On the Run - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
In the Junkyard - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
Alice and Mouse - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
Kate and Mouse - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
A Swinging Time - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 1
  3. Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 11