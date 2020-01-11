Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 12

at .

Did Frank manage to continue with his job?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12, he took some major heat when a widow blamed him for her husband's recent suicide while on the job. 

Frank Takes the Blame - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12

This made Frank question what he was bringing to the team, and whether it was worth continuing with. 

Meanwhile, Eddie had a gut feeling about a murder, leading to her and Erin making a stunning decision to get to safety. 

Finally, Luis Delgado told Danny and Baez that the only way he would testify agaist his former cartel is if they protect his sons. 

Watch Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

27 of the Most Stone-Cold Bitches on TV
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12 Quotes

Danny: Locked up and still causing trouble, huh?
Delgado: Only thing I'm good at.

Erin: You okay?
Eddie: I'm used to detectives being territorial. No offense.
Erin: I mean, you seem to have doubts about this case.
Anthony: Something you want to share with us?
Eddie: Yeah, those two are lying through their teeth.

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12 Photos

A Gut Feeling - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12
Frank Takes the Blame - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 10
  3. Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 12