Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 12

Did Frank manage to continue with his job?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 12, he took some major heat when a widow blamed him for her husband's recent suicide while on the job.

This made Frank question what he was bringing to the team, and whether it was worth continuing with.

Meanwhile, Eddie had a gut feeling about a murder, leading to her and Erin making a stunning decision to get to safety.

Finally, Luis Delgado told Danny and Baez that the only way he would testify agaist his former cartel is if they protect his sons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.