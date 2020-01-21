Watch Bull Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Bull manage to evade the public eye?

On Bull Season 4 Episode 12, Chunk's friend asked the lawyer to help the parents of an athletic scholarship student to bring a wrongful death suit against the school after the teen dies while training.

Without genuine answers about what happened, the public tried to pain Bull as a villain, leading to a devastating decision.

Bull questioned whether it was time for him to cut his losses and become a full-time father as opposed to working.

