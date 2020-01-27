Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Maggie and Mel manage to take down Jordan?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10, Jordan' curse seemingly woke back up.

Knowing the fate of everyone was on the line, the pair opted to try get the upper hand.

Meanwhile, Macy and Harry finally confronted their unspoken feelings.

Was there a way for them to put everything aside in the name of taking down the newest threat?

Elsewhere, a face from the past popped up with a warning.

Use the video above to watch Charmed online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.