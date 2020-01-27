Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

Did Maggie and Mel manage to take down Jordan?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10, Jordan' curse seemingly woke back up. 

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10 Online
Mel is Surprised - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 9

Knowing the fate of everyone was on the line, the pair opted to try get the upper hand. 

Meanwhile, Macy and Harry finally confronted their unspoken feelings. 

Was there a way for them to put everything aside in the name of taking down the newest threat?

Elsewhere, a face from the past popped up with a warning. 

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Charmed online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Jordan: Humans and witches?
Maggie: What about them?
Jordan: Can they fraternize?

Macy: You have feelings for her.
Harry: Even if I did, why would it matter to you?

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Macy is Angry - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10
Macy and Harry Stand Together - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10 - Charmed (2018)
Macy and Harry Argue - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10
Macy and Harry Face Off - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10
Mel and Macy at the Table Tall - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10
Mel and Maggie Talk Tall - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10
  1. Charmed (2018)
  2. Charmed (2018) Season 2
  3. Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 10
  4. Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 10