Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Firehouse 51 manage to play nice with Firehouse 20?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 11, two firehouses collided when a pest control problem shut 51 down. 

Boden 2 - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 11

Casey was forced to clash with Captain Delaney over their past tension. 

Who was to blame this time, however?

Meanwhile, Foster, Kidd, and Brett worried that Captain Leone had it out for them. 

Casey - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 11

Did they find proof?

Elsewhere, Boden mulled a procedural overhaul that could change the shape of the operation. 

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 11 Quotes

Delaney: What do we got here?
Casey: Single-car accident. Two adults stuck inside. Engine flashed but it’s out.
Delaney: Great, thanks. I’ll take it from here.
Casey: You what?
Delaney: I appreciate the assist captain, but this is 20’s jurisdiction and has been for decades, so if you don’t mind, I’ll see it through.
Casey: Well, I do mind, actually.

Casey: We were in the middle of a rescue with two lives on the line. Who gives a damn about jurisdiction?
Severide: We were well within the new boundaries, chief -- part of the overlap.
Casey: ‘It’s been their territory for years,’ he said as if that gives him the right.
Boden: It doesn’t.
Casey: Exactly. It was dangerous, and it was distracting.

