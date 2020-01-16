Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Firehouse 51 manage to play nice with Firehouse 20?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 11, two firehouses collided when a pest control problem shut 51 down.

Casey was forced to clash with Captain Delaney over their past tension.

Who was to blame this time, however?

Meanwhile, Foster, Kidd, and Brett worried that Captain Leone had it out for them.

Did they find proof?

Elsewhere, Boden mulled a procedural overhaul that could change the shape of the operation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.