Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Did Firehouse 51 go to the right calls?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12, a series of false alarms at a private school hindered the firehouse's ability to go find the legitimate ones. 

Casey2 - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12

Meawhile, Kidd asked for ideas to surprise Severide on his birthday. 

Did she find the right one for him?

Elsewhere, Cruz and Brett rented out their extra room after much debate. 

However, the new tenant was too much to handle for them. 

Watch Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12 Online

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12 Quotes

Severide: We need to figure out who’s pulling these alarms.
Headmaster: Of course, yes, my staff and I will figure out who’s behind this.
Casey: We’d like to talk to them. He needs to understand he’s putting people’s lives in danger.
Headmaster: I’m afraid that’s not possible, but we’ll make sure they get the message.
Severide: What do you mean that’s not possible?
Headmaster: Well, our students are entitled to their privacy, lieutenant, and disciplinary matters are kept in strict confidence.
Casey: What?
Headmaster: I have to insist on it. The families of Stover Academy would expect nothing less.
Severide: You mean these private school parents expect you to shield their kids from prosecution?
Headmaster: Hold on. We’re talking about a prank here – a sophomoric and irresponsible one to be sure.
Severide: Pulling a false alarm is a crime.
Casey: OK, Kelly.
Headmaster: If you can’t have a calm, rational discussion, I’m afraid I need to ask you to leave the premises.
Severide: We’re going to find out who did this, with or without him.

Kidd: So I have been trying to planning a surprise trip as a birthday present for Kelly. Only thing is is that it’s his birthday next week, and I still haven’t figured out what to do. It’s so tricky.
Ritter: Hey, you know my boyfriend Eric, he’s a travel agent. I bet he could hook you up.
Kidd: That would be amazing. Are you serious? Oh my god, can you have him stop by Molly’s tomorrow night?
Ritter: Sure.

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12 Photos

Casey and Severide - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12
Casey+Severide - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12
Severide and Cruz - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12
Herrmann - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12
