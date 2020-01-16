Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 12

What was going on with Gwen?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 12, Natalie and Goodwin tried to find out what was going on with her.

Did they find out the truth?

Meanwhile, a major incident at O'Hare put the emergency department above capacity.

However, things took a darker turn when it emerged that one of the hospital's own was in danger.

Elsewhere, Will's proposal for a safe injection site went to the board for consideration.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.