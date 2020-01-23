Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Voight make another mistake?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 12, Voight made a deal with Darius Walker to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops.

Things took a turn for the worse when it emerged that the cops were dealing drug that were supposed to be destroyed.

Which team member cracked the case?

Meanwhile, Upton clashed with Voight when she learned about the way he was working on the mission.

