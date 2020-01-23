Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Voight make another mistake?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 12, Voight made a deal with Darius Walker to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops. 

Baby Daddy - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11

Things took a turn for the worse when it emerged that the cops were dealing drug that were supposed to be destroyed. 

Which team member cracked the case?

Meanwhile, Upton clashed with Voight when she learned about the way he was working on the mission. 

Watch Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 12 Online

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Pregnant and undercover. That's a good name for a reality show.

Halstead

Voight: Can you work with Darius Walker?
Upton: Last time I checked, this wasn't a democracy.

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 12

