Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 4

Who was the mysterious person named Maxine?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 4, Dr. Reid met her in a park, and if you know this show, there's always a reason for surprise meetings.

Meanwhile, Rossi and Prentiss helped Simmons assemble a new crib.

What did they learn in the process?

Elsewhere, Garcia tried to win a hacking competition that put her and people closest to her in danger.

Did she realize what was going on before it was too late?

