Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 4

Who was the mysterious person named Maxine?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 4, Dr. Reid met her in a park, and if you know this show, there's always a reason for surprise meetings. 

Field Work - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Rossi and Prentiss helped Simmons assemble a new crib. 

What did they learn in the process?

Elsewhere, Garcia tried to win a hacking competition that put her and people closest to her in danger. 

Did she realize what was going on before it was too late?

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 4 Quotes

"The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is so we can tell them about our own weekend." -- Chuck Palahniuk

Garcia

Prentiss: Also, the more you look at this crib, the more you might consider divorce.
Kristy: Yeah, I checked the color on the web site. It's called Daddy Issues Red.

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 4

