Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 5

Did every member of the BAU escape from a harrowing ordeal?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 5, the gang made their way to Illinois with the aim of taking down what looked to be a copycat serial killer.

Fatal shootings were happening all over the state and it was down to the team to resolve it.

Meanwhile, a member of the BAU was targeted by someone and it was down to their friends to save their life.

