Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Bill make the right call?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 2, the newly minted sheriff refused to stay out of the field when a criminal he had a connection with arrived. 

Meanwhile, two new deputies came into the picture in the form of Gabriel Luna and Charlie Minnick. 

What did they bring to the table?

Elsewhere, Undersheriff Jerry London and Bill continued to spar for control of the department. 

Who came out on top?

Watch Deputy Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

I'd sell my soul for the zen satisfaction of cuffin' a bad guy right now.

Bill

You know somethin'? You're right, Jerry. I've got a few ideas about what's best for the department, and that's why I'm not stepping down. Far from it. I've seen a lotta life from on top of a horse, and that's given me a new perspective. And a new perspective is exactly what this place needs. The people of Los Angeles deserve the best, so do me a favor. Worry more about them and less about me. I'll be seein' ya. Except you. If I see your face on the tenth floor again, I'll throw you out the window myself. Thanks for your time.

Bill

Deputy Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Sheriff in the Ivory Tower - Deputy Season 1 Episode 2
Brianna Surveys the Scene - Deputy Season 1 Episode 2
Joseph on the Job - Deputy Season 1 Episode 2
New Officer on the Scene - Deputy Season 1 Episode 2
Paula Has Shocking News - Deputy Season 1 Episode 2
Bill Takes a Call - Deputy Season 1 Episode 2
