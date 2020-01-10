Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Bill make the right call?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 2, the newly minted sheriff refused to stay out of the field when a criminal he had a connection with arrived.

Meanwhile, two new deputies came into the picture in the form of Gabriel Luna and Charlie Minnick.

What did they bring to the table?

Elsewhere, Undersheriff Jerry London and Bill continued to spar for control of the department.

Who came out on top?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.