Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Who got shot?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 3, one of their own was shot and the team had to go on a high-stakes mission to find the shooter. 

Meanwhile, Charlie attempted to get answers about a long-held secret, leading Joseph to reveal a shocking truth. 

What was it?

Elsewhere, Undersheriff London tried to take control of the department, prompting Bill to remind him who was in charge. 

Did Bill get his point across?

Vengeance is normal. Somebody hurts a member of your family, you can't help but want revenge. Nobody is a bigger part of this family than Deputy Gabriel Luna. That makes us all angry, doesn't it? We took an oath to channel that emotion, to control it even when it's damned near impossible. We took an oath to put our lives on the line for millions of people that we don't even know. That's the job. That's how Luna does his. With honor and decency. So the best thing that we can do right now is follow in his footsteps until he gets back to his family again. Thank you.

Bill

Brianna: Well, at least he's delegating.
Jerry: You're the gatekeeper, Bishop. Be careful that gate doesn't come unhinged.

