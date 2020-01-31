Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Joseph manage to save his childhood friend from a stint behind bars?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 5, Josephturned to Bill to help find out the truth about what happened. 

Showing Concern - Deputy Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Paula was put in a tough position when her hospital put her in charge of making staff cuts in order to meet its budget. 

What did she do?

Elsewhere, Cade had second thoughts about the children he was fostering. 

Watch Deputy Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Stay strong. They built this place to break you.

Joseph

Dad: Can you believe they made my son a sheriff? [laughs] Boy, I always knew he had it. Hey, could you do me a favor and tell him I said hi? Ask him to stop being so cocky around me. I don't know why he does that. Will you remember that?
Bill: I'll do that, sir.

Deputy Season 1 Episode 5

Deputy Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

