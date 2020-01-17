Watch EVIL Online: Season 1 Episode 12

at .

Did David survive?

On EVIL Season 1 Episode 12, he paid a visit to a woman in need of spiritual advice, but he realized there was a mean streak in her. 

Kristen2 - EVIL Season 1 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Leland assisted convicted serial killer Orson Leroux in having his conviction overturned. 

What did it mean for the team?

Elsewhere, Kristen was forced to go to court to testify in a case. 

This happened while her daughter, Laura, was getting emergency heart surgery. 

Watch EVIL Season 1 Episode 12 Online

EVIL Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

Kristen: So you’re a Buddhist now?
Andy: No, no, I’m just, uh, I don’t know, um, exploring. But don’t worry; I’m still me.
Kristen: No, I know you’re still you. I just, I mean I find it weird that you’re criticizing the Catholic stuff in my job while …
Andy: Oh, no. Buddhism’s not a religion. It’s a practice.

Acosta: Sonia, don’t. Look at me. you said you felt this thing, this evil oppressing you. Killing him is evil.
Sonia: He broadcast for the next hundred days.
Comedian: Wasn’t me.
Sonia: He encouraged the Hutus to take to the streets, to breaking into homes, churches, raping Tutsi women, hacking innocent people with machetes exactly like this.
Comedian: I did not. I did not I swear. I’m just a comedian.
Sonia: Two million Tutsis murdered, hacked to death by their neighbors. Two million.

EVIL Season 1 Episode 12

