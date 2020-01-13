Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Miles uncover the truth?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 12, tensions flared up when the God Account sent him the name of Trish's daughter.

This happened on the eve of Arthur and Trish's wedding, making Miles concerned about the union.

Meanwhile the wedding gave the gang the perfect opportunity to chase down an important new lead on the God Account.

Finally, Ali recived important news that made her question everything.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.