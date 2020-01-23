Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did Davia admit to her feelings for Dennis?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 12, the Coterie was in turmoil after Dennis slept with someone else. 

However, Davia's troubles were far from over when she had to try to get her students back on her side. 

Meanwhile, Callie helped Judge Wilson after he faced a devastating loss, but who was to blame for said loss?

Elsewhere, Malika tried to make things right with Isaac after a shocking turn of events. 

Watch Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Malika: I mean, If you're treated as intellectually less than from day one why would you believe in yourself or bother trying?
Mariana: Even at MIT some of my professors definitely assumed that the white women in my class were smarter than me.
Malika: Always.
Davia: I don't underestimate my kids. I even took your advice and found a book they could relate to.

Callie: What is that? 
Wilson: Security footage from Tate's building. I just got it. If he's on it he's going to be very sorry he stepped foot in my house. 

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 12

