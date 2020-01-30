Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did Callie and Jamie manage to find out more about the past?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 13, the pair worked a crucial case that could have severe ramifications for their future.

Meanwhile, Mariana's position at Speckulate was threatened by a sin from her past.

What happened?

Elsewhere, Malika had a new opportunity that could be jeaopardized by her legal issues.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.