Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 1

Did Vanessa find a way to move on from empty nest syndrome?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 1, there was much drama as Mike realized his wife was struggling. 

Meanwhile, Kristin announced her pregnancy to the family, but she unknowingly upset Mandy in the process. 

What was the truth about Mandy's emotion?

Elsewhere, Mike and Chuck planned to open a classic car renovation service. 

However, the project was thrown into jeopardy when Joe was invited to join in. 

Finally, Vanessa realized Mandy was tricking Kyle into doing all of their married chores. 

