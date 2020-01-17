Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 11

Did the team find out the truth?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 11, a actress accused a high-powered media mogul of attempted rape. 

The case forced Benson into a deadly game of cat and mouse as she attempted to find out the truth and bring those responsible to justice. 

Meanwhile, changes in the squadroom put Carisi between a rock and a hard place as everyone turned on him. 

Also, Rollins wondered whether her future was in the world of law. 

Artists? These girls? Maybe that's something they tell their customers.

Manager

Boyfriend: It's been over a month now, right?
Monica: Screw this...and them.

