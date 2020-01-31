Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 12

Did Captain Tucker survive?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12, Tucker's retirement party ended in tragedy when someone wanted to cause problems.

Meanwhile, Benson investigated a police officer's accusations of sexual assault.

However, a blast from the past returned and the case was turned on its head.

Was there any way for Benson to pull the case back to her jurisdiction?

Use the video above to watch to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.