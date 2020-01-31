Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 12

at .

Did Captain Tucker survive?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12, Tucker's retirement party ended in tragedy when someone wanted to cause problems. 

Talking With Fin - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Benson investigated a police officer's accusations of sexual assault. 

However, a blast from the past returned and the case was turned on its head. 

Was there any way for Benson to pull the case back to her jurisdiction?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12 Quotes

I came to look my fellow officers in the eye one last time. See no evil, hear no evil, and evil.

Rachel

Ed Tucker. I've been invited to his retirement party. It's crazy. I've had guns in my face but I'm afraid of seeing an ex-boyfriend.

Benson

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12 Photos

Benson Takes The Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
Talking With Fin - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
Kat Helps Investigate - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
A Cop's Accusation - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
Dr. Lindstrom Returns - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
Talking to Her Ex-Lover - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 21
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 12
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 12