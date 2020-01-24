Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Hope and Lizzie manage to save Josie?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 10, the vial continued to shatter, meaning that the darkness within her came to the forefront. 

Landon Helps Sebastian - Legacies Season 2 Episode 9

With Dark Josie in full force, the witches of the Salvatore couldn't celebrate Coven Day the way they wanted to. 

Meanwhile, Alaric, searched for a way to save both of his daughters, but did it lead to the return of Caroline?

Elsewhere, Landon tried to prove to Hope that he could protect everyone. 

Legacies Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

I don’t want you to be the hero — the hero’s never the one left standing.

Hope

Lizzie: Dad, where are we?
Alaric: We're in a prison world.
Josie: I thought you said the worlds would be identical.
Alaric: It's not the one you made today. It's the one you made when you were kids.
Josie: Why are we here?
Alaric: I'm guessing Alyssa Chang wants to teach me a lesson.
Lizzie: For what?
Sebastian: The miseducation of young minds.
Lizzie: Sebastian?
Sebastian: Hello, Elizabeth. Fancy meeting you here.

