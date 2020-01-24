Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Hope and Lizzie manage to save Josie?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 10, the vial continued to shatter, meaning that the darkness within her came to the forefront.

With Dark Josie in full force, the witches of the Salvatore couldn't celebrate Coven Day the way they wanted to.

Meanwhile, Alaric, searched for a way to save both of his daughters, but did it lead to the return of Caroline?

Elsewhere, Landon tried to prove to Hope that he could protect everyone.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.