Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 9

What did the Necromancer want with Hope?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 9, we learned that the villain was back in town with a master plan to cause death and destruction.

Who was the other cloaked figure?

Meanwhile, Hope struggled to return to the school with the knowledge that she and Josie were no longer friends.

Was there a way to bring them back together?

Elsewhere, Landon was tasked with looking out for Sebastian to make sure he did not kill any students.

What went wrong?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.