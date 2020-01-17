Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 9

What did the Necromancer want with Hope?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 9, we learned that the villain was back in town with a master plan to cause death and destruction. 

Who was the other cloaked figure?

Meanwhile, Hope struggled to return to the school with the knowledge that she and Josie were no longer friends. 

Was there a way to bring them back together?

Elsewhere, Landon was tasked with looking out for Sebastian to make sure he did not kill any students. 

What went wrong?

Watch Legacies Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Legacies Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Alyssa: Well, it's just you.
Hope: Alyssa? What's all this?
Alyssa: I moved in while you were forgotten, or whatever. Your side's over there.
Hope: I usually have a single.
Alyssa: Which is what I had until this exact moment. I go to bed at 10, so no late night visitors, and I don't want ants so no eating in the room. Later, roomie.

Someone once said you can't go home again. I hope they were wrong.

Hope

Legacies Season 2 Episode 9

