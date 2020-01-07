Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

What was really going on?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 1, the Stone family reeled in the aftermath of a devastating shooting. 

Run In - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1

However, Michaela, Cal, and Be were hit with their most foreboding calling yet, propelling the story in an exciting new direction. 

Did Ben manage to find the two passengers who went missing?

Meanwhile, Grace tried to make sense of her pregnancy, and whether it meant the end of her relationship with Ben. 

Ruined Mood - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1

What did she decide to do?

Elsewhere, the Major attempted to make an example of Saanvi. 

Was it the end of the line for the doctor?

Also, a new mystery popped up in the form of a clock counting down to the death of the Flight 828 passengers. 

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Manifest Season Finale Unmasked: Who Got Shot?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Manifest Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

You need to be with Michaela because she doesn’t have much time. And neither do you.

Cal

The Major: You don’t have to beat yourself up about it. You and Ben have been through a traumatic journey together. You have seen Ben at his most vulnerable. That’s appealing.
Saanvi: It’s best for me not to think about him in that way, that’s impossible.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 1

Manifest Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Run In - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
Ruined Mood - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
Girl's Day Out - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
Meeting With a Passenger - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
On the Job - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
In It Together - Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
  1. Manifest
  2. Manifest Season 2
  3. Manifest Season 2 Episode 1
  4. Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 1