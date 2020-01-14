Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Ben make the right call?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 2, he formed a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828. 

Baby on Board - Manifest Season 2 Episode 2

The student struggled to make sense of the callings, and what they could mean. 

Meanwhile, Sanvi strived to further her research into the Death Date. 

It's Me! - Manifest Season 2 Episode 2

Who stood in the way of her research?

Elsewhere, Grace made a shocking discovery about her pregnancy. 

Who was the father?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Ben: You want me to do some poking around?
Vance: Stone, the last time you did poke around you ended up in the back of a van with a hood over your head.

Mom, you’re not sure about anything. And you are lying if you say you are.

Olive

Manifest Season 2 Episode 2

