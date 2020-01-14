Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Ben make the right call?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 2, he formed a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828.

The student struggled to make sense of the callings, and what they could mean.

Meanwhile, Sanvi strived to further her research into the Death Date.

Who stood in the way of her research?

Elsewhere, Grace made a shocking discovery about her pregnancy.

Who was the father?

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.