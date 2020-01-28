Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Did Michaela find herself behind bars?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 4, the cop tried to find out more about the latest callings. 

Looking for Clues - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4

However, a high-stakes bank robbery happened and she looked like the person behind it. 

Meanwhile, Ben and TJ pieced together an arcane set of mythical clues. 

What did they mean?

Elsewhere, Adrian drew Olive further into the world of the Believers. 

Did her family manage to get through to her?

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

I had another Calling. What do you know about a bug, a bird, a fish, and a tiger?

TJ

Bartender: Just ask me out for dinner already.
Jared: I would, honestly, but I just got out of something. Two something’s, actually. Not really ready for another something.
Bartender: Then maybe we just skip the dinner.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 4

Manifest Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

The Dream Team - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4
Talk Him Down - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4
Looking for Clues - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4
Bank Robbery in Progress Tall - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4
Dream Team - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4
Bring Him Back - Manifest Season 2 Episode 4
