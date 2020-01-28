Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Michaela find herself behind bars?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 4, the cop tried to find out more about the latest callings.

However, a high-stakes bank robbery happened and she looked like the person behind it.

Meanwhile, Ben and TJ pieced together an arcane set of mythical clues.

What did they mean?

Elsewhere, Adrian drew Olive further into the world of the Believers.

Did her family manage to get through to her?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.