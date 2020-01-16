Watch Modern Family Online: Season 11 Episode 12

What was going on with Phil's dad?

On Modern Family Season 11 Episode 12, the family rallied to learn what was going on after concerning news came to them. 

Visits With Dad - Modern Family

Meanwhile, Jay gave Claire and Mitch a buch of their old memorabilia. 

This made them reevaluate a long-held story about their first family vacation. 

One Last Vacation - Modern Family

How did everyone feel when the truth about the trip came to light?

Elsewhere, Haley made a decision about her high-flying career that could change her future. 

