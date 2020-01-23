Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 11

at .

Did Nancy manage to get Carson out of the frame for murder?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11, things took a turn when Owen tried to find justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot. 

Fitting In - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11

However, both of the storylines came together in a big way. 

Nancy had to come to terms with the fact that jail could be the best place for her father right now. 

What did her father tell her to do?

Watch Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

11 Times Superstore Tackled Real-World Issues
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

Everett: Find out what Owen thinks he has.
Nancy: Don't you have people who usually do this kind of stuff for you?
Everett: Yes, I do. And he's in jail. You want my help getting him out, or not?

Carson: Please, let this go.
Nancy: You know me better than that.

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11 Photos

Ryan and George - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
Fitting In - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
Priorities - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
Family Dinner - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
Detective Drew - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
Drewvin - Tall - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
  1. Nancy Drew
  2. Nancy Drew Season 1
  3. Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11
  4. Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 11