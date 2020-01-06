Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 11 Episode 12

What happened to Hetty?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12, CIA Officer Veronica Stephens asked Team NCIS for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty asked her to bring to the United States went missing.

With little in the way of answers, it quickly emerged there was more to the story than they first thought.

Hetty had already been in trouble before, but everyone wondered whether she was taken all over again.

Meanwhile, Deeks had an epiphany about someone on the team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.