Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 11 Episode 12

What happened to Hetty?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12, CIA Officer Veronica Stephens asked Team NCIS for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty asked her to bring to the United States went missing. 

Lovers' Squarrel - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 11

With little in the way of answers, it quickly emerged there was more to the story than they first thought. 

Hetty had already been in trouble before, but everyone wondered whether she was taken all over again.

Meanwhile, Deeks had an epiphany about someone on the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12 Quotes

Sam: Either way it was shoddy tradecraft.
Veronica: Here I thought we were friends.

Nell: You know how Hetty doesn't give you all the pertinent information.
Callen: All too well.

Rough Day - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12
Secret Hideout - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12
Waxing Philosophical - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12
Doing Research - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 11
Sneaking In - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12
Unwelcome Visitor - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12
