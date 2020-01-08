Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 11

Did Gibbs lose his job?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 11, the explosive aftermath of his decision to help Ziva came back to haunt him. 

Unfortunate Child - NCIS Season 17 Episode 10

What did he learn about the woman who he thought was dead for years?

Meanwhile, Ziva returned, once again, with another trick up her sleeve to take down the person who was preventing her from returning to her family. 

With the reality of their actions coming back to haunt them, things took a turn for the entire team.

NCIS Season 17 Episode 11 Quotes

It's likely Phineas took out the SIM card. Maybe he learned some things when he visited here.

Gibbs

You need psychological care, Gibbs.

Jack [to Gibbs]

