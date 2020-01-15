Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 12

Who was behind the F-18 crash?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 12, drama mounted when the group learned that the pilot survived, but was missing. 

With more questions than answers, they set out to find out what was going on, and more importantly, whether more attacks would occur. 

Meanwhile, McGee dropped a bombshell on his team. 

Was he accepting a job elsewhere, or did he merely want to spend more time with his family?

Finally, Gibbs had to face up to his crimes while trying to save Ziva's life.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

NCIS Season 17 Episode 12 Quotes

Kasie: I can only think of one reason why a pilot would eject below radar.
Torres: To fake her own death.

What if they cut the wrong wire?

Torres [to McGee]

