Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 12

Who was behind the F-18 crash?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 12, drama mounted when the group learned that the pilot survived, but was missing.

With more questions than answers, they set out to find out what was going on, and more importantly, whether more attacks would occur.

Meanwhile, McGee dropped a bombshell on his team.

Was he accepting a job elsewhere, or did he merely want to spend more time with his family?

Finally, Gibbs had to face up to his crimes while trying to save Ziva's life.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.